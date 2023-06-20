Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Girl Lured To Telangana On Pretext Of Marriage, Raped

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man lured an 18-year-old tribal girl from Khandwa to Telegana on the pretext of marriage and raped her.

The victim lodged a complaint with Khalwa police station claiming that accused Vicky Banjara (of Kalamkurd village) befriended her when she was working as labourer in Telangana. When she returned to her parental house in Khandwa, the accused followed her.

Promising marriage, Banjara with the help of his friend Gopi, took the victim to Telangana and locked her in a secluded room in closed Ginnin Factory.

The victim claimed that the accused raped her repeatedly for a week and later refused to marry her. Somehow, she managed to flee and sought police help.

As per sub-inspector Saroj Muvel, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the Indian Penal Code with Khalwa police station. Gopi helped Vicky Banjara in abduction of the victim.

The police launched a manhunt to nab the accused after the victim filed a police complaint against duo.

State Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah was elected MLA from tribal-dominated Khalwa block. People of region are more exposed to migration to other states. Several rape cases have been registered with Khalwa and Piplod police station as well.

