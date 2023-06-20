Madhya Pradesh: Amjhera Residents Demand Roundabout At Mangod Square

FP Photo

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Amjhera residents have demanded a round-about at Mangod Square on Indore-Ahmedabad national highway 59. They said that the circular intersection would reduce incidence of accidents at the square. Residents also demanded traffic signals at the intersection.

Citizens said that many speed breakers had been constructed on road connecting Mangod Square but no roundabout was constructed for the safety of commuters. The company that constructed the road and the speed breakers were also collecting toll from the commuters, he said. Many accidents also took place due to negligence claiming several lives.

Mangod Square has become a danger zone for nearby rural areas. They also raised concern over absence of white stripes on Amjhera-Manavar Road.