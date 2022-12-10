Madhya Pradesh: Veteran MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya represents State Legislative Assembly in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya while representing State Legislative Assembly, participated in the Rail Consumers Consultative Committee (DURCC) meeting held on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Ratlam Railway Division DRM Rajneesh Kumar.

During the meeting, Sisodiya shared various suggestions emphasizing expansion of regional rail facilities. Keeping in view convenience of Jaora-Mandsaur commuters, he also suggested panel to extend platform number 7 of Ratlam railway station upto old warehouse.

He also discussed proposed action plan for construction of under bridge in doubling of Mandsaur -Ratlam railway track. Passengers at Namli railway station face difficulties in availing tickets for Ratlam - Jodhpur Train.

The responsibility of providing unreserved ticket and reservation ticket to commuters lies with one employee at Jaora railway station due to which commuters face great difficulties, number of employees should be increased for performing both tasks.

He also urged to resume stoppage of DEMU train at Kachnara flag station which was suspended from lockdown triggered by COVID-19. He also urged to resume stoppage of Indore-Udaipur train at Dalauda station.

DRM Kumar assured to implement suggestions at earliest, besides other members of the division were also present in the meeting.