Madhya Pradesh: Vet college students take out rally in Mhow, demand hike in stipend

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Veterinary College students are on strike since Monday demanding a hike in stipend. Final year students get Rs 4,600 for internship. In other states students get Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for the same.

Currently only the veterinary hospital is operational. The students threatened to stop the functioning of the hospital if their demands were not met.

Students claim that the stipend being given was less than labourers. Student Sunil Kumar Mahor said that during the internship Rs 4,600 were given as stipend. In Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan the stipend was Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

Minister Dr. Sanjeev Bhalyan had also given a statement in the Parliament that internship should be uniform all over India, he said and added that the demand had been pending since 2019.

“Our second demand is stipend in PG. The third demand is recruitment against government posts. We have given a memorandum to the Dean in this regard,” he said. On Tuesday, the students took out a rally in support of their demands. Student leader Sunil Kumar said that due to the strike, no classes were held in the college on Monday. Only Push Hospital was being operated. If demands were not met, the animal hospital too would be closed.

