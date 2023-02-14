Madhya Pradesh: Daily passengers oppose cancellation of Mhow-Indore Demu trains

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Trains to and from Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) will be affected for 10 to 12 days as the Ratlam division will take a mega block at Karchha and Barlai stations for doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain track project.

During this period, DEMU train has been cancelled much to the chagrin of daily passengers travelling between Mhow and Indore. Some long distance trains too have been short terminated and diverted.

According to information, this mega block will remain from 11 to 23 February. Meanwhile, Mhow-Indore Express, Ratlam-Mhow Demu train, Mhow-Indore Demu, Indore-Mhow Demu, Indore-Mhow Special, Mhow-Ratlam Demu, Indore-Mhow Demu and Mhow-Bhopal-Mhow Intercity will remain cancelled from February 19 to 24.

While all these trains have been cancelled due to the mega block, DEMU and special train running between Mhow-Indore-Mhow have been cancelled without any reason.

Anil Dholi of Indore Mhow Rly Yatri Sangh said that at 8.55am DEMU train travels from Mhow to Ratlam via Indore. Most daily passengers use this train. However, this train was stopped unnecessarily. Similarly, the DEMU train leaves from Indore to Mhow at 6 pm. But this too has been cancelled.

