Madhya Pradesh: Land records discussed at Central Command CEO, DEO conference in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Command CEOs and DEOs Conference was held on Saturday at Som Hall of the Infantry School, under the chairmanship of director general Defence Estates Ajay Sharma. Principal director GS Rajeswaran , directors Bhavana Singh, Puspendra Singh, N V Satyanarayana, along with many other officers of Directorate General Defense Estates participated in this conference. The land records of the Cantonment Board & Defense Estates areas and e-Chhawani Portal, were discussed in detail. After this conference, 11 projects were inaugurated and bhoomi poojan was done by the Cantonment Board in the Cantonment area.

On this occasion, MP Dhar Chhatar Singh Darbar, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, local MLA and MP Tourism Minister Usha Thakur, director general Defense Estates Ajay Sharma, principal director GS Rajeswaran. executive officer of Mhow Cantonment Board Dr Rajendra C Jagtap and defence estates officer Tapan Kumar were present. Inauguration of West to Best Udyan, Surya Namaskar Prakriti by Cantonment Board, inauguration of Meditation Dome in Ambedkar Udyan and Amrit Mahotsav Garden of Independence on Mall Road, along with new ADM block in Cantonment Board office Bhoomi Pujan, renovation of Cantonment Board Garden was also done.

The working plaza along with the side fruit court market has been inaugurated. A 25 feet tall torch has also been inaugurated at the Amrit Mahotsav Garden of Independence near the Cantonment House on the Mall Road. In a programme organised in the premises of CB Girls School, Mhow Cantonment Board honoured all the officers who attended the conference.

Cantonment executive officer Dr Rajendra C Jagtap gave them mementos. On this occasion, Defense Estates director general Ajay Sharma recalled old memories of the Mhow Cantonment Board and the citizens and said that the Mhow Cantonment Board has done a great job in making the city clean and beautiful.