Madhya Pradesh: Vehicles used in illegal mining seized

FP Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A case of illegal excavation of sand in Amlatha of Kasrawad has come to the fore. According to the mineral officer Sawan Chauhan, he received information about illegal mining in the said area through an informer. In this regard, he constituted a team to take action against the illegal excavator. Around 9 pm, the team reached Amlatha by a bike. Here, officers patiently waited for the miscreants to complete their work. Meanwhile, one out of two tractors with the number MP 10 AA 7917 was fully loaded with illegal sand and was about to leave. The officer immediately caught them and confiscated one JCB along with two loading tractors. Notably, the JCB and one tractor were found without any vehicle number. Mining officer Chouhan informed that, a case under the Madhya Pradesh Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Act, 2022 was registered. The vehicles have been parked in the department office.