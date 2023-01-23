Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle carrying eight cattle illegally seized, driver held in Soyatkalan

FP Photo |

Soyatkalan (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of crackdown on illegal transportation of cattle across the state, a pick-up vehicle carrying 8 cattle was seized and its driver was arrested from Pirawa area on Saturday. Following direction of SP Rakesh Singh Sagar, a special team led by SDOP Pallawi Shukla launched a drive and intercepted a vehicle carrying registration number MP68G0713 on way to Maharashtra, at Pirawa area, based on input. On seeing the police, the driver made an attempt to flee but was caught at bus stand.

Meanwhile, one person succeeded in fleeing from spot. On checking the vehicle, 8 cattle were found to being transported without obtaining any necessary permission from the concerned departments. When driver failed to produce documents pertaining to the transport of cows, police seized cattle worth Rs 84,000 and vehicle worth Rs 6,00,000.

The driver identified as Amir Khan, (31), Yadav Colony, Ujjain district was arrested. A case under relevant sections of MP Cattle Slaughter Act 2004 and Animal Cruelty Act was registered against duo. The police have started an investigation to apprehend absconding person. SHO Laxman Singh Deora, sub inspector Sumer Singh Meena and entire team played key role in this regard.