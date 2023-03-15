Madhya Pradesh: Van Karamchari Sangh submits memorandum in Bagh

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The employees of the Madhya Pradesh Van Karamchari Sangh submitted a memorandum to block Congress president Rohit regarding their 21-point demands, addressing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the memorandum, they demanded the restoration of the old pension scheme in Madhya Pradesh just like other states.

They want the government to give 13 months' salary to the employees of the department similar to the police officials. Also, they asked to make permanent recruitment of contract-based computer operators working in the department. Along with this, the pay grade of forest guards should be increased from Rs 1900 to Rs 2400. The memorandum was read by forest guard Mukesh Vani.

Deputy ranger Wal Singh Parmar, forest guard Sunil Baghel, Rikam Chauhan, Devi Singh Chauhan, Bharat Rawat, Vijendra Pal Singh, Surpal Sisodia, Dharma Solanki, Sachin Dudwe, Raghunath Solanki, computer operator Naval Singh Chauhan and driver Vijay Parmar were present.