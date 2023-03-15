 Madhya Pradesh: Van Karamchari Sangh submits memorandum in Bagh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Van Karamchari Sangh submits memorandum in Bagh

Madhya Pradesh: Van Karamchari Sangh submits memorandum in Bagh

They want the government to give 13 months' salary to the employees of the department similar to the police officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The employees of the Madhya Pradesh Van Karamchari Sangh submitted a memorandum to block Congress president Rohit regarding their 21-point demands, addressing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the memorandum, they demanded the restoration of the old pension scheme in Madhya Pradesh just like other states. 

They want the government to give 13 months' salary to the employees of the department similar to the police officials. Also, they asked to make permanent recruitment of contract-based computer operators working in the department. Along with this, the pay grade of forest guards should be increased from Rs 1900 to Rs 2400. The memorandum was read by forest guard Mukesh Vani. 

Deputy ranger Wal Singh Parmar, forest guard Sunil Baghel, Rikam Chauhan, Devi Singh Chauhan, Bharat Rawat, Vijendra Pal Singh, Surpal Sisodia, Dharma Solanki, Sachin Dudwe, Raghunath Solanki, computer operator Naval Singh Chauhan and driver Vijay Parmar were present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 20-year-old dragged for 8 km by speeding SUV, dies, another receives serious...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 11 for gambling, seize 10 mobile phones, cash in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 11 for gambling, seize 10 mobile phones, cash in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Van Karamchari Sangh submits memorandum in Bagh

Madhya Pradesh: Van Karamchari Sangh submits memorandum in Bagh

Madhya Pradesh: 'Applications received should be resolved within time limit'

Madhya Pradesh: 'Applications received should be resolved within time limit'