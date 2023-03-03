Madhya Pradesh: 20-year-old dragged for 8 km by speeding SUV, dies, another receives serious injuries in Bagh

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another painful accident, a 20-year-old man died on the spot after the bike he was riding was hit by a speeding SUV and he was dragged for about 7-8 km, here in Bagh town under Dhar district on Friday.

As per information, the incident happened at Padaliya village of Bagh when Anas Khan, (20), a resident of Khalghat and friend Ajmad Khan were returning home on their bike when a speeding Bolero hit their bike from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that Ajmad fell on the road, sustaining serious injuries and pillion rider Anas got stuck under the car. The car driver did not stop even after Anas got stuck under the four-wheeler and drove around 7-8 km due to which he died.

The driver of the speeding car was drunk when he rammed into their bike from behind. Later, the driver fled after leaving the car at Akhara road. The body of the deceased was handed over to the kin after conducting an autopsy at the health centre, Bagh. Police said that the car had been confiscated and police have nabbed the car driver after registering a case against him. The accused was smuggling illicit liquor in the car. Further investigations are on.