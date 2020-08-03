Madhya Pradesh: Van carrying five people sweeps away in flooded Deharia river in Dewas district, two drown

Sonkatch: In a shocking incident reported on Monday, two persons, including a woman, are feared of being drowned while two others are still missing after a van carrying five people swept away in a flooded Deharia river in Dewas district.

One 13-year-old boy, who was also travelling in the same van, managed to work his way out of the vehicle and swim ashore, Bagali police said.

The incident happened near Kamlapur village falling under Bagli tehsil on Monday afternoon.

Arjun Bagri who managed to swim ashore informed police that the van was heading towards Kamlapur village. Four including his mother Rekhabai, Radhabai Bagri, Babulal Bagri, driver Pappu and himself, all residents of Baroli village, were seated in the van.

As per an eye witness, the driver attempted to cross the river even after people warned him. As soon as van reached the middle of the bridge, the vehicle swept away with strong waves and within few minutes, vanished from the site.

Police recovered the body of Rekhabai Bagri and driver Pappu. Search for Kasturibai and Babu still on.

Arjun informed police that they went to Hatpipliya to visit the doctor’s place as his mother Rekhabai was not well since the past few days.

Bagli police informed that search for the other two is going on. Divers have been summoned to search the river downstream.