Madhya Pradesh: Vaccines allotted for Sailana taken back to district headquarters, no vaccination now

Sailana (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Despite state government’s tall claims that there is no shortage of anti-corona medicines, the vaccines allotted to tribal predominant Sailana have been taken back to district headquarters on Wednesday.

From April 8, vaccination has been stopped in Sailana and nearby tribal areas. On April 7, 100 people were vaccinated and then it was announced that there would be no vaccination for the next 3-4 days.

When contacted, Sailana Block Medical Officer Dr Shailendra Dange did not receive the call. When the matter was discussed with Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware on phone, he said vaccines have been taken back to district headquarters from places where they received less response. As soon as the vaccine is available, vaccination will start in all places, he added.

Covid-19 incharge of Ratlam district, social Govind Kakaniwas said vaccination is taking place more in densely populated areas. Arrangements are being made to conduct vaccination everywhere.