Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination workers feted on State’s Foundation Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State’s foundation day was celebrated in the district with joy and enthusiasm on Monday. Various programmes were organised in the district. On the occasion, in-charge minister Narottam Mishra honoured those who did remarkable work in the field of vaccination.

At the main function held at Ravindra Natya Griha, Mishra read out the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Presiding over the function, MP Shankar Lalwani said that the glorious history of the State should be included in the syllabus. A colourful cultural programme was presented in the ceremony.

Marathon and Prabhat Pheris also taken out

Marathon and Prabhat Pheris were also taken out on Monday on the occasion of State’s foundation day with the message of keeping cleanliness and making the city plastic free. A marathon race was organised from Gandhi Hall to Rajwada. Prabhat Pheris were also taken out from many places of the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:19 AM IST