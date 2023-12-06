Madhya Pradesh: Usha Thakur Survives All Opponents In Party

Madhya Pradesh tourism minister Usha Thakur |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the rebellion of many senior BJP leaders, Usha Thakur succeeded in grabbing a historic victory at Mhow. The hard work of party workers and the Narendra Modi factor changed the game in this election when neither public nor political experts and even candidates were in despair regarding the result of this election.

Ladli Behna's influence was most significant among women and they openly voted in large numbers. This was evident when there was a sudden surge of women in the long queues for voting in almost every polling booth in the whole tehsil.

For the first time in the history of Mhow, a Congress candidate lost his 'election deposit' because he was not able to get the minimum required votes in the election. Congress leaders in Mhow openly revolted and worked against their party candidate.

Interestingly, in this election, BJP leaders too worked against the official candidate. The victory of Thakur despite their strong opposition has also exposed their strength and following amongst the party workers.

People have started discussing the issues that resulted in opposition towards Thakur. She had a 'kitchen cabinet' of five persons and was not meeting other leaders of her party. Those supporters had cut off Thakur from the public.

Now, Thakur will have to increase communication with workers and common people and keep away the old aides if she wants to make her image alright among the electorate.