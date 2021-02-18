Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rain damages crops lying in fields, market yards in Dhar

SARDARPUR (DHAR): An hour long spell of rain caused by gusty winds, heavy showers and black clouds drenched the district on Thursday afternoon.
The unseasonal rain has damaged the harvested wheat and gram crops kept in the field. The rainwater covered the roads of the district and the nearby villages.
The harvested crops lying in the open in the fields and market yards also suffered extensive damage. The hail and shower brought down the temperature of the area.
The increase in the moisture in the soaked crops would lead to the rejection of the crops and wheat during the procurement by government at MSP.
At this moment, the rains will not only affect the growth of the plant but also affect the colour of the crop too.
The world weather satellite images and national weather service for the Sardarpur area reported little or no rainfall over a week.