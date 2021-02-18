Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rain damages crops lying in fields, market yards in Dhar

The harvested crops lying in the open in the fields and market yards also suffered extensive damage. The hail and shower brought down the temperature of the area.

The increase in the moisture in the soaked crops would lead to the rejection of the crops and wheat during the procurement by government at MSP.

At this moment, the rains will not only affect the growth of the plant but also affect the colour of the crop too.

The world weather satellite images and national weather service for the Sardarpur area reported little or no rainfall over a week.