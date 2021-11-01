Madhya Pradesh: University Grants Commission asks colleges to add anti-ragging ref no. in admission form

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges to include a mandatory column in the admission form, wherein students have to fill the anti-ragging undertaking reference number.

The higher education regulator has revised the procedure for students to file anti-ragging undertakings in online mode. The decision was taken as part of UGC's initiative towards reduction of compliance burden of its stakeholders. According to UGC’s notice, “It is compulsory for each student and their parent or guardian to submit an online undertaking each academic year at either of the two designated websites, namely, antiragging.in and amanmovement.org."

Like earlier, the student will submit his/her details on the antiragging.in and amanmovement.org; read and confirm that he/she and parents or guardians have read and understood the regulations on curbing the menace of ragging.

He/She will have to confirm and agree that they will not engage in ragging in any form.

The student will receive an e-mail with his/her registration number and a web link. The student will have to forward the link to the e-mail of the nodal officer in his/her university/college.

The nodal officer in the university/ college can click on the link of any forwarded e-mails that he/she will receive from any student of his/her college to get the list of those students who have submitted anti-ragging affidavits/ undertakings in his/her college. The list will be updated every 24 hours.

The universities and colleges have been asked to display the email address and contact number of the nodal officer of anti-ragging committee of your university/college in your website and campus areas like admission centre, departments, library, canteen, hostel, and common facilities etc to create awareness about the revised procedure for students to file online anti-ragging affidavit.

