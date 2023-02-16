Madhya Pradesh: United third front will only benefit BJP, says MLA Jaivardhan Singh

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA and former minister Jaivardhan Singh on Thursday addressed a gathering at Guna wooing supporters of Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party to extend support to the Congress Party in the state.

He said that united third front will only benefit BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Congress party is dedicated to the development of SC/ST communities and their rights. On the other hand, MLA's father Digvijaya Singh has extended support to the demands raised by Bhim Army around two days ago.

Notably, Bhim Army chief and national president of Azad Samaj Party Chandrashekhar Ravan on February 12 addressed a mega rally of Dalit, tribal and OBC outfits at Dussehra ground in Bhopal. He announced to form a ‘united third front’ and contest on 230 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. He told Free Press that the ruling dispensation does not want the people of Bahujan Samaj (SC, ST, OBC, Minorities) to oppose the casteist policies of the government. He announced he would field candidates under the collective banner of Dalit, tribal, OBC and minority community outfits, as an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress candidates in the state. Azad also asked people to ensure the state gets a tribal Chief Minister. He also announced plans to take out multiple rallies across the state to mobilise public support for the demands.

