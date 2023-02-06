Madhya Pradesh: Prisoner dies in Guna's Chanchoda Jail

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Prisoner dies in Guna's Chanchoda Jail

He was taken to the hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties and a judicial investigation was launched.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old jail inmate lodged at the Chanchoda sub-jail in Guna district died on Monday.

According to the jail officials, deceased Radheshyam Kushwaha, 30, son of Ramkishan Kushwaha, a resident of Barkheda Khurd in Chanchoda tehsil, was sentenced to five years in the case of attempted murder in a 2015 police encounter. On December 16, he was transferred to the Chanchoda sub-jail.

Jail officials took him to the hospital after he complained of shortness of breath, where doctors declared him dead. He was also feverish for a few days.

Officials claimed that he had a fever on January 30. He was taken to the hospital for treatment twice after that. On Monday morning, he was having trouble breathing. When officials came about that, he was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Doctors at the hospital performed a post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.

Jail officials claimed that the actual cause of death could be known only after they get the post-mortem report, but the Judicial inquiry is currently underway.

article-image

