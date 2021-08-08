Madhya Pradesh: United Front in Mundi shut work in protest of privatization of power companies, tie black bands

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The officers of the Singaji Thermal Power Project working in the generation of power, shut work and protested against the privatization of power companies by tying black bands at their workplaces. Yogesh Darwai, Pankaj Panwar, Mahesh Pandagre, Mukesh Uike and others were present to oppose privatization.

A 1-day work boycott was carried out in the entire state to protest against the privatization by officers and employees under the United Front which is an alliance of 17 unions.

The 5-point demands of United Front include; not to privatize power companies and not to pass the Electricity Reform Act 2021 in Parliament, regularization of contract workers should be done, the outsourced employees should not be fired from the job citing the merger in power companies and on the basis of age and educational qualification, declaring the dead power workers due to Corona as Corona warriors, financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs and unconditional compassionate appointment should be given to the family, employees have been agitating for the last several months to remove the pending pay discrepancy of electricity employees and for dearness allowance at par with the Centre.