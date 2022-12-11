Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister to press for better air connectivity of Khajuraho

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for housing and urban development Kaushal Kishore stated on Sunday that he would call on Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to improve Khajuraho’s air connectivity.

He stated this during his visit to Khajuraho to attend international film festival as the chief guest.

While talking to the media, Minister Kishore said that it was essential for a town like Khajuraho to have superior air connectivity, in view of numerous foreign tourists thronging the spot. He said G-20 summit meeting will be held in Khajuraho for which better air connectivity was needed.

Minister Kishore said that he would meet Scindia to discuss the issue with him, to connect Khajuraho to Mumbai and other prominent cities of the country.

Speaking on other issues such a drug de-addiction, he stated that people should boycott the films of actors who were drug addicts or those who glorifies the act in their films. He lauded the efforts of Raja Bundela in organising a splendid film festival.