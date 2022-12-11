e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Union Minister to press for better air connectivity of Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister to press for better air connectivity of Khajuraho

While talking to the media, Minister Kishore said that it was essential for a town like Khajuraho to have superior air connectivity, in view of numerous foreign tourists thronging the spot

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for housing and urban development Kaushal Kishore stated on Sunday that he would call on Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to improve Khajuraho’s air connectivity.

He stated this during his visit to Khajuraho to attend international film festival as the chief guest.

While talking to the media, Minister Kishore said that it was essential for a town like Khajuraho to have superior air connectivity, in view of numerous foreign tourists thronging the spot. He said G-20 summit meeting will be held in Khajuraho for which better air connectivity was needed.

Minister Kishore said that he would meet Scindia to discuss the issue with him, to connect Khajuraho to Mumbai and other prominent cities of the country.

Speaking on other issues such a drug de-addiction, he stated that people should boycott the films of actors who were drug addicts or those who glorifies the act in their films. He lauded the efforts of Raja Bundela in organising a splendid film festival.

Read Also
Indore: Demand to increase frequency of Indore-Patna, Indore-Guwahati trains
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Two diamond rings go missing from exhibition

Indore: Two diamond rings go missing from exhibition

Indore: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji a tourist spot

Indore: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji a tourist spot

Indore: UG supplementary & special exams in second week of January

Indore: UG supplementary & special exams in second week of January

Indore: Smart meters give Rs 5 cr as power factor rebate in city

Indore: Smart meters give Rs 5 cr as power factor rebate in city

Indore is the land of innovations: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says citing Jalud solar plant project 

Indore is the land of innovations: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says citing Jalud solar plant project 