Madhya Pradesh: Under 9 National Chess Championship concludes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Under-9 National Chess Championship, held at Indore Public School, players of Karnataka proved their mettle in the girls category by winning all three positions. In the boys category, Manvendra Singh of Madhya Pradesh won the title.

The prize distribution ceremony was organized in the presence of Dr Sanjay Kapoor, president of All India Chest Federation, Bharat Singh Chauhan, Chairman of FIDE Advisory Board and Grandmaster Praveen Thipsay. On this occasion, Indore Public School's chairman Achal Choudhary, organizing secretary IM Akshat Khanpariya, competition director Anil Fatehchandani, Sunil Somani and chief and deputy chief arbiter Dr AK Raizada and IA Sunil Soni were present.

Results of the competition as follows-

In the girls category, Prakriti Bordoloi of Karnataka stood first, Adhya Gavda second and Adhya Ranganath third. In the boys category, Manvendra Pratap Singh of MP stood first, Aarav Sarbaliya of Karnataka second while Hemal Varshan of Andhra Pradesh bagged third spot.

First prize Rs 50000, second prize of Rs 36000, and third prize Rs 24000 along with other prize money of Rs 5,00,000 were given to the players.

Indian Chess League will be held on the line of IPL: Dr Kapoor

Indian Chess League will be organized soon on the lines of IPL and all preparations have been done. Only date of the league will be decided. All India Chess Federation president Dr Sanjay Kapoor said there is a very good atmosphere of chess in the country.

Earlier, Chess Olympiad has been organized in Chennai. Now, organizers are quite interested about Indian Chess League and the auction of players will be held on the lines of IPL. Several big companies have also expressed their interest to buy the teams. During this, Achal Choudhary said that Indore is number one in terms of cleanliness and many big events were held here. He expressed hope that the bid for Indian Chess League should start from Indore.

