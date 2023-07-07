Madhya Pradesh: Unarmed Villagers Save Minor From Leopard

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two villagers took on a leopard with bare hands and rescued a 12-year-old child. The child was alone at home when the big cat pounced on him.

The matter was reported from Bodina village of Ratlam district around 10 pm on Wednesday after a male leopard strayed into the village from nearby village.

However, alert villagers immediately called forest department officials and the team from Ujjain and Indore rushed to the village. After one-and-a-half-hour operation, the team tranquilized the leopard and caged him.

According to forest department officials, male leopard seemed to be sick. The leopard was taken to Indore where he would undergo medical check-up.

Villagers said that one Jitendra Jamdar first saw the leopard around 8 pm and alerted other villagers. Before the villagers could gather, the leopard reached the house of Gopal Hiri in Nai Abadi, 700 metre away. Hearing a noise outside, Gopal’s wife Yashoda and daughter Kumkum came to the door and saw the leopard. Before a petrified Yashoda could wake up her 12-year-old son, the leopard had entered the house. She immediately rushed out and informed other villagers.

To rescue the child, Dinesh Patidar and Samrath Patidar entered the house, removed the cement shed and brought the child out safely.

Dinesh lifted the child slowly in front of the leopard, while Samarth climbed on the roof. Dinesh gave the child to Samarth standing on the terrace and later he too climbed up holding Samarth’s hand.

Team called from Ujjain-Indore

Ranger Seema Singh was that the leopard was in the house. The forest team laid siege around the house to ensure that it did not harm anyone. Teams were called from Ujjain and Indore Rala Mandal to catch it. City council president Chetanya Shukla sent the cage around midnight. The rescue started at 4 am when the team arrived. In an hour-and-a-half, the team managed to tranquillize the leopard.

Leopard had created terror in the area earlier too.

On April 13, a leopard killed five goats in Beddi village of Chandera gram panchayat of Sailana district.

On March 26, a calf was targeted in Odaran village.

On March 21, two goats were hunted in Nakkipada village of Shivgarh range.

On March 18, five goats were hunted in Patdi village.

On March 27, the team of Rala Mandal of Indore reached Ratlam to catch the leopard.

Cages were also installed in Sailana-Shivgarh range but failed to trap it. The cages were removed on April 3.