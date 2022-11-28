Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain to get knee and hip joint  transplant facility from Dec 1

Dr. Jai Sharma |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Jai Sharma who has been working in Ujjain city for the last seven years has made knee and hip joint transplants possible in Ujjain with the help of a Brain Lateral Navigation Machine made in Germany.

Dr Sharma is going to dedicate this facility to the citizens from December 1.

In this method, the joint implant is done at an angle guided by a computer robot, due to which the cut of the bone is accurate, due to which the joint is more stable, lasts longer and the movement of the joint is also better.

According to Dr Sharma, navigation knee and hip replacement has emerged as an important milestone in the 21st century. In this method, accurate bone cuts are taken from the camera sensor using laser rays, due to which the patient does not need to undergo MRI or CT scan and it is cost-effective. In 2014, when Dr Sharma was working with Dr Allan Gross at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Canada, the work on the new generation system of this method was going on. Dr Gross has made significant contributions to the design of the hip software for this new generation of navigation systems.

Dr Sharma is not only aware of the nuances of navigation surgery but has also been doing it himself, in July-August this year he participated in a three-day workshop at Nagpur and made up his mind that now is the right time to bring this method to Ujjain.

Orthopaedic surgery is the fastest-changing discipline in medical science. The first successful hip replacement was performed by Judet in the twentieth century, followed by Sir John Charnley, Dr Ranaut and Dr Easel Scott, who achieved new milestones in hip and knee surgery. By inventing new technology, the implant manufacturing companies and the team of doctors make continuous efforts at evolving new things.