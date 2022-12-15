Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain City sees two shades of weather owing to ‘Mandus’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of Cyclone Mandus originated in the Bay of Bengal could be well noticed in the city. Two colours of the weather were seen in the city here on Wednesday. It rained heavily in the morning due to thick dark clouds. This continued for about half an hour. The Sun did show up after the sky cleared, however, its heat remained faint.

The weather in the city has changed in the last three days. The movement of clouds brought drizzle in the new city and heavy rain in the old city on Tuesday. On Wednesday too, there were thick dark clouds in the sky, which rained at around 8 in the morning. The series that started with a drizzle suddenly turned into heavy rain. The drops soaked the city for about half an hour. Due to the continuous rains for two days, there was a big drop in day and night temperatures. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature reached 16.4 degrees Celsius with a drop of more than two and a half degrees. According to meteorologists, there is not much cold due to cloud cover, but as soon as the clouds part, there will be severe cold.