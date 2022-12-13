Madhya Pradesh: Colourful procession of seers, Kalash Yatra taken out in Ujjain 

Kalash Yatra (R) being taken out before the commencement of the five-day ‘Sant Sammelan’, in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Sant Sammelan began here on Tuesday taking out an impressive ‘Peshwai’ (entry procession) of saints and mahants from the Samajik Nyay Parisar and through the main thoroughfares of the city.

Ramkatha and Rasleela will be held during the Sant Sammelan. In memory of Swami Akhandanand, this event is being organised in the company of Peethadhishwar Swami Shanti Swaroopanand Maharaj of Char Dham Temple. The five-day event is being seen as a preparation for Simhastha Fair-2028. In Peshwai, the saint-mahant went into the city on a Bagghi (horse cart). Saints were welcomed and felicitated by showering flowers on them at various places on the way.

A Kalash Yatra also started with the Peshwai. Passing through the main roads of the city, the Peshwai and Kalsha Yatra reached the Chardham Temple, where once again the saints were welcomed.

Different programmes will be held daily in the five-day Sant Sammelan. During this Ramkatha will be narrated and Rasleela will be organised to explain the essence of Shri Krishna’s life. In relation to the Yatra, Lord Bapu said that the Peshwai gave a glimpse of Ardh Kumbh. MLA Paras Jain also participated in the procession. He said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also join the programme on Wednesday.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Affected residents in search of concrete assurance from admin in Ujjain