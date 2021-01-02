Madhya Pradesh: Udaigarh police produce 5,000-page challan in Rs 16 crore embezzlement case by eight block education officers, others

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district): The police here produced more than 5,000 pages of challan before Jobat court on Friday in connection with misuse of government money by eight block education officers (BEOs) who were posted here from 2011 to 2017. They embezzled Rs 16 crore through their bank accounts. This is the second major scam in state school education education department after appointment of seven dozen contractual teachers in Grade III in 2005-06. The case is already going on in court.

On July 16, 2020, Alirajpur district tribal welfare department assistant commissioner lodged a police complaint against school education department accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki under Sections 409 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly uses as genuine any document), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of Indian Penal Code.

When the case was registered, Solanki mentioned embezzlement of Rs 1,22,85,139 and financial irregularities of Rs 3,81,49,000. Following this, inspector PS Damor under direction of Alirajpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava, additional superintendent of police Bittu Sehgal and sub-divisional officer (police) Dilipsingh Bilwal investigated the matter. During police investigation, it was found that Rs 16 crore were misappropriated.