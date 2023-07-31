Madhya Pradesh: UCC Envisaged By The Founders Of Our Constitution: Upadhyay

FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of Raja Bhoj Memorial Lecture Series, Supreme Court advocate Ashwani Upadhyay spoke at great length on ‘Implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC)’.

The event was chaired by Dr Saurabh Kumar Borasi who commenced the programme with igniting a lamp. He said that modernising and reforming the outdated and regressive practices, laws is the need of the hour.

Keynote speaker and SC advocate Upadhyay in his address said that UCC would modernise and reform the outdated and regressive practices, laws that are prevalent in some personal laws. UCC isn’t merely a political agenda but it was envisaged by the founder of the Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar and mentioned in the Constitution on November 23, 1948. It caters to the country’s unification with a structural change in society and providing basic human rights.

Taking a jibe at the judicial system, he said that judges should cater justice to the Constitution not from foreign eyes but from the Indian point of view. Towards the end, he enumerated 11 crucial points and benefits of UCC law for empowerment of minority women. Committee secretary and advocate Siddharth Jain shared the information.

