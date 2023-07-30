 Madhya Pradesh: Cross-Functional Electoral Training Held In Dhar
Madhya Pradesh: Cross-Functional Electoral Training Held In Dhar

The Model Code of Conduct lays down guidelines and rules to ensure a fair, free, and ethical electoral process.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Cross-Functional Electoral Training Held In Dhar | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to ensure a seamless and transparent electoral process, a cross-functional training programme was conducted in Dhar district under the joint guidance of the Police Headquarters, Bhopal and Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh.

The programme, held at the SP office meeting hall, saw the participation of master trainer Shekhar Jain, who provided comprehensive insights into various aspects of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other critical election-related matters.

The training session focused on several key topics, including the implementation and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during elections. The Model Code of Conduct lays down guidelines and rules to ensure a fair, free, and ethical electoral process.

Jain elaborated on the code's essential provisions and its significance in maintaining the integrity of elections. Dhar police, officials of the excise department, forest department, agricultural department, Mahila Thana, Kotwali, narcotics department and others participated in the programme.

The training also covered crucial aspects of the electoral process, including the filing of nominations and aspects related to First Summary Revision (FST), Second Summary Revision (VST), and Special Summary Revision (SST) of electoral rolls.

Participants from various departments, including the police department, gained a deeper understanding of these processes and their roles in facilitating smooth elections. ASP Devendra Patidar, Purushottam Vishnoi, cooperative extension officer Yogendra Sharma, assistant excise officer Sunil Bhatt and others were present in the programme.

