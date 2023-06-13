Madhya Pradesh: Tyre Factory Boiler Explodes, 6 Severely Injured

FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Six employees of a tyre factory got severely injured after the boiler at the factory exploded here on Monday morning, police said. They informed that the incident reported at Kaknariya village falls under Maheshwar police station limits at 10.30 am. All the injured were taken to hospital immediately after the blast, where they are undergoing treatment.

Those who were injured in the mishap were identified as Kailash Mangilal, resident of Ashapur, Manawar, Nanuram, son of Mutriya, resident of Badkiya village, Bhim, son of Kalu, resident of Manawar, Prakash, son of Rumaru, resident of Bekliyapura, Nabbu, son of Mohan, resident of Maksi and Dharamraj, son of Pratap from Rajasthan.

According to information, the tyre factory has been operating in Kankaria village near Gujri for many years. Like every day, the employees reached the factory early morning and began their work.

At around 10:30 am, a sudden fire broke out due to premature opening of the boiler and six workers working there got caught in the same fire. After the incident, chaotic situation prevailed there.

Large number locals from Kankariya village rushed to the factory and took all the injured to a private hospitals in Dhamnod. But due to non-admission, they were admitted to a government hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Maheshwar tehsildar and the police force reached the spot as soon as information was received.