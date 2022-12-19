e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two youths killed, one seriously injured as bike collides with Nilgai in Mhow

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths riding a motorcycle were killed while their third companion suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle hit a Neelgay (Blue Bull) that was crossing the main road in front of Kakad Pura Talab located on Mhow Neemuch Road. The three youths Sanju Mangilal Akash Jaiswal and Sanjay Omkar, residents of Bhatkhedi were going from Mhow to Pithampur. Sanju Mangilal died on the spot due to the collision. While Akash Jaiswal died in MY Hospital during treatment, Kishanganj police told that while two youths have died, one of their companions Sanjay is undergoing treatment in Indore.

