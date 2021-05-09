Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old kid of Ratlam sets world records of Youngest Multi-Talented Boy and Genius Kid with Extra Ordinary Grasping Power

Ratlam: Two-year-old Aaryavaan Joshi of Ratlam has made it to Kalams books of world records as 'Genius Kid with Extra Ordinary Grasping Power' in and in Noble Book of World Records as 'Youngest Multi-Talented Boy'.

His mother Divya Patidar Joshi (Mrs India 2018) and father Prayas Joshi (Merchant Navy Officer) said that records created by their two years old son has been published in 130 countries including India, USA, Britain by Noble book of world records.