Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old kid of Ratlam sets world records of Youngest Multi-Talented Boy and Genius Kid with Extra Ordinary Grasping Power

Ratlam: Two-year-old Aaryavaan Joshi of Ratlam has made it to Kalams books of world records as 'Genius Kid with Extra Ordinary Grasping Power' in and in Noble Book of World Records as 'Youngest Multi-Talented Boy'.
His mother Divya Patidar Joshi (Mrs India 2018) and father Prayas Joshi (Merchant Navy Officer) said that records created by their two years old son has been published in 130 countries including India, USA, Britain by Noble book of world records.
They said that Aaryavaan recited Gayatri Mantra, 1 to 200 numbers , English Alphabets, elements up to 1 to 20 atomic numbers, Indian Notation seven swaras (Sargam), 30 animals, 31 fruits, 16 birds, recite 30 human body parts, reading 1 to 100 numbers, wrote dodging alphabets, read three-letter worlds sentences, weekdays, planets names of solar system, recognized and wrote mathematical symbols, rainbow colors, recognised 12 shapes, drew circle triangle rectangle, recognise calculator and laptop key board keys and names, matched 25 similar objects in 2 minutes.
They added that Aaryavaan broke the previous record set by a 4-year-old kid and made city and country proud by setting new world records. Aaryavaan has been now getting offers of admission from different schools of the world under prodigy quota, they added.