Madhya Pradesh: Two women dump newborn in toilet, held in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were arrested on murder charges for allegedly dumping an infant in toilet of government hospital in Neemuch. Police produced them in the court, from where they were sent to jail. Further probe in the matter is on.

As per details, a newborn was found dead inside the toilet of government hospital on April 13.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) B Bhayal informed police about the incident and a case was registered.

After post-mortem, DNA was collected for identification and the body was handed over to civic body for cremation.

Manasa SHO Arasi Dangi said that following SP Amit Tolani’s order a special team led by SI Fateh Singh Anjana checked around 75 CCTV cameras of the area for clues about the accused.

Other angles were also being probed. Police also collected information about pregnant woman from anganwadi centre, Asha workers, Blood Testing and Sonography centres. They also checked birth register of the government hospital.

Actions of Karulal Banjara of Pipliyarundi village, his wife, sister-in-law and niece were found to suspicious in footage. Police rounded up two women on Tuesday who allegedly confessed to the crime. A manhunt was underway to nab their associates.

Following the arrest of two women Congress IT cell state secretary Dinesh Rathore called off his indefinite dharna on Tuesday night.