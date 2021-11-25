Madhya Pradesh: Two women among 4 get ten years' RI in minor girl rape case

Madansaur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge Jitendra Kumar Bajolia on Wednesday awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment to 2 men for raping a minor girl and 2 women for aiding them in committing the crime.

A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on the accused Akram, Dinesh, Ashabua and Parveen, residents of Madansaur.

Assistant media in-charge Ashwin Srivastava said that the parents of the minor girl had gone out for work on March 30, 2015, when two men stopped the girl while she was on her way to her home. They dragged her to a car and stuffed her mouth by tying a cloth over her face. The girl became unconscious and on regaining consciousness, she found herself in a kutcha where the accused raped her.

The women accused kept a watch on the girl and aided the duo. The girl managed to flee from their clutches, reached her sister's house and narrated the whole incident to her parents.

They all approached police and the accused were booked under sections 363,365,366,368,376 IPC and Section 3/4 of the POSCO Act.

The court held the women guilty of rape and coercion and punished them with 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 under Section 16/17, read 4 POSCO Act and 3 years rigorous imprisonment under section 365, 366, 368 and Rs 2000 fine and 2 years under Section 363 IPC. The prosecution in the case was successfully conducted by special public prosecutor Hemlata Bamaniya.

