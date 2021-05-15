Madhya Pradesh: Two teachers die of black fungal infection, both had recovered from Covid-19

Sonkatch/ Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing pandemic, mucormycosis, the fungal infection wreaking havoc in rural belts, claimed two more lives. Both were teachers and belonged to Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district and Nalkheda tehsil of Agar district that come under Ujjain division.
This is the third casualty reported in Malwa-Nimar region after 60-year-old person died due to a fungal infection in Badnawar village in Dhar district recently.
According to information from Sonkatch, Swaroop Singh Tomar died on Friday evening. Family member Pushpendra Singh Tomar said Swaroop Singh had tested corona positive. After he was discharged from the hospital, he developed fungal infection in nasal cavity and face. He was admitted to private hospital in Indore and after undergoing treatment for two days, he died on Friday.
In Nalkheda village of Agar district, Usha Nagar contracted Covid-19 and had recovered. As she developed fungal infection, she was admitted to a private hospital in Ujjain, where she was declared dead on an intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
On May 11, 60-year-old Azad, a resident of Badnawar village in Dhar district, had died of Mucormycosis. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was admitted at Covid Care Centre. On May 5, he was discharged from the centre.
Two days later, he complained of swelling and infection in eyes. His family members took him to Indore but doctors there sent him back saying he is suffering from brain haemorrhage. Later, he had paralysis.
His family members admitted him to Sardar Patel Hospital where he was put on a ventilator as his condition worsened. On May 11, he died while undergoing treatment there.
According to experts, resistance power of people recovering from coronavirus infection weakens. Thus, the body is unable to fight germs and black fungus starts affecting them.
