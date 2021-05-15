Madhya Pradesh: Two teachers die of black fungal infection, both had recovered from Covid-19

In Nalkheda village of Agar district, Usha Nagar contracted Covid-19 and had recovered. As she developed fungal infection, she was admitted to a private hospital in Ujjain, where she was declared dead on an intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

On May 11, 60-year-old Azad, a resident of Badnawar village in Dhar district, had died of Mucormycosis. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was admitted at Covid Care Centre. On May 5, he was discharged from the centre.

Two days later, he complained of swelling and infection in eyes. His family members took him to Indore but doctors there sent him back saying he is suffering from brain haemorrhage. Later, he had paralysis.

His family members admitted him to Sardar Patel Hospital where he was put on a ventilator as his condition worsened. On May 11, he died while undergoing treatment there.

According to experts, resistance power of people recovering from coronavirus infection weakens. Thus, the body is unable to fight germs and black fungus starts affecting them.