Madhya Pradesh: Two tankers filled with biodiesel seized, action against 15 sand-filled trucks

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, two tankers filled with biodiesel were caught on Saturday. Illegal trade of biodiesel is rampant in the Rajgarh and surrounding areas of Sardarpur tehsil.

According to the information, the tanker number GJ 13-3129 was parked near Hanuman temple in Fulgawadi.

Tehsildar Adarsh Sharma, Food Officer Abhishek Upadhyay reached the spot and caught the tanker and brought it to the police station.

The tanker number GJ 19-T 2928, filled with biodiesel at Khareli Ghat, has been sent to Amjhera police station.

Till the writing of the report, tehsildar and Food Officer were at Sardarpur police station. Calls to the food officer and Police Station in-charge to get information in this regard, remained unanswered.

SDM Bondarsingh Kalesh, SDOP Ramsingh Meda, Tehsildar Adarsh ??Sharma took action on 15 trucks full of sand between Ringnod and Rajgarh which were illegally transporting sand. These trucks were seized and the team of the mineral department that came from the district headquarters is taking action on them.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:07 AM IST