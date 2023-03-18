Madhya Pradesh: Two-storey building demolished for road-widening work in Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): To pave way for road widening work, an illegally built 2-storey building located on the banks of Ratnasagar pond in Agar-Malwa was demolished by the civic authorities on Saturday morning. To protest against the drive, house owner’s wife tried to immolate herself but was arrested on the spot.

As per reports, the joint team of civic authorities, administration and police began the demolition work early in the morning on Saturday. The road-widening work is underway on the main road (from Ratnasagar pond to Chhawani) but property encroachment by Ajaz Khan had been a major bottleneck in the work. It was constructed in violation of norms.Ajaz was served two separate notices to vacate the house. Ajaz did not remove the encroachment even after being given sufficient time and opportunity to do so.

On Saturday morning, local administration along with the police force in large numbers reached spot with JCB and Poclain machine. The family members were fast asleep when sleuths reached spot and Ajaz was out of town. The administration vacated the house. Meanwhile, to protest against the drive, the owner’s wife tried to self-immolate but was arrested and sent to Kotwali police station. The demolition drive has cleared the way for road-widening. In order to prevent any untoward incident, Chhawni main road was blocked for commuters. The administration also razed stairs of the Narasimha temple on the road.