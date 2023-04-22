Madhya Pradesh: Two stabbed by father-son duo in Meghnagar

Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo stabbed two youths during an altercation after offering Namaz in mosque near Shankar Temple area, Meghnagar on Friday.

Miscreants were identified as Sahil Sheikh and his father Sehzad Sheikh. The victims were Ayan and Salman.

Both of them were severely injured and immediately taken to a local hospital. They were later referred to Dahod in Gujarat as their medical condition started deteriorating.

On the complaint their relative Adil, a case was registered under sections 323, 324, 294, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Court with Meghnagar police station.

According to the police, the treatment of the victim is under process in Gujarat. As per statements of the witnesses including the victims, sections can be increased against miscreants in this case. At present, both the accused are on the run.

