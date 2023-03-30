Madhya Pradesh: 7 members of Hindu organization booked over religious conversion in Meghnagar

FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Seven members of a Hindu organization in Jhabua district were booked under various sections of the IPC for alleged religious conversions in a remote village. To mark the protest, members accompanied by villagers recited Bhajan in front of the police station premises.

As per reports, Babu Bhabor filed a written complaint at Kalyanpur police station regarding religious conversion that took place at Jher village under Meghnagar town on March 25. On the basis of a complaint, a case was filed under sections 147, 323, 294 and 506 of IPC, the next day.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office bearer Azad Prem Singh Damor accused SHO Kaushalaya Chouhan of discrimination and unjust behaviour.

'Cases under influence of Christian missionaries', allege Hindu organisations

Till evening hours, a large number of VHP members accompanied by tribal people and Hindu youth tribal organization members gathered at police station premises and recited Bhajans (devotional songs) to mark the protest demanding the withdrawal of the case. They accused the police department of registering cases under influence of Christian missionaries.

On the other hand, the police department has defied saying that the action was initiated on the basis of the medical report of the complainant for physical assault on Wednesday, Additional SP Premlal Kurve met protestors and assured them of a fair investigation and the guilty will be punished accordingly.