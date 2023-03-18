Madhya Pradesh: Two principals, Three teachers suspended in paper leak case in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra on Saturday suspended two school principals and three teachers in connection with the high school board exam paper leak case. An FIR has been registered against the five who photo-copied and circulated the exam papers on social media.

Those who were suspended include, school principal Ramesh Bhabore and Santosh Yadav, teacher Babulal Patel, Ravindra Kochle and Mukesh Nayak, while those who were booked include, Sumit Yadav, Dushrath Solanki, Mayank Indurkar, Mukesh Nayak and Babulal Patel. Dushrath, Mayank and Sumit have been sent to jail.

The matter was reported on Friday at Nalchha Girls Higher Secondary School when the class 10 English exam was going on. After distributing question papers to the students, out of the remaining eight question papers, one paper went viral during the examination.

After getting the information, district collector Priyank Mishra immediately rushed flying squad to the spot and later reached Nalchha along with the additional collector KL Meena, SDM Roshni Patidar and tehsildar Suresh Nagar, assistant commissioner of tribal department Supriya Bisen was called on the spot.

Cyber experts were also called on the spot. As many as 26 mobile phones along with other materials were seized. After investigation, the decision to suspend was taken.

Collector Mishra said that further action is going on in the matter and if anyone else is found guilty or negligent in the matter will face stern action. We have given instructions to all the SDMs in the district to visit the exam centres to ensure that fair method is adopted.