Madhya Pradesh: Two persons accused of raping a minor girl arrested in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested on Sunday on the charges of raping a minor girl in Sardarpur town of Dhar district. The crime was committed around one and a half years ago and the Kotwali police have been searching for the accused since then.

As per details, the girl went missing from a colony under the Kotwali Police station limits on March 6, 2021. On the basis of a missing complaint, a case was registered. The police found the girl at the bus stand where the rapist had abandoned her after committing the crime. The victim was taken to the police station where her statements were recorded and thereafter her medical test was conducted. In a review meeting, SP Aditya Pratap Singh gave instructions to all SHOs to solve rape and women's harassment cases on priority.

As per TI Samir Patidar, upon checking call details, a suspicious number was found on the victim’s mobile, on basis of CDR, the main accused identified as Vinod Man Singh was arrested from Salkanpur Village. During interrogation, he revealed that he had kidnapped the minor girl on the pretext of marriage, took her to a secluded place and raped her. He even threatened the girl of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to her family members. Police also arrested his acquaintance Dinesh Ambaram, a resident of Bheruchowki in Sardarpur, and booked him under similar charges. The victim has confirmed the identity of the accused. Police presented both the accused before the court on Monday.