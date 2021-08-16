Madhya Pradesh: Two people suffer injury in a clash during flag hoisting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The unrest occurred in Nayata Mundla area under Tejaji Nagar Police Station on Sunday during the flag hoisting ceremony organised at a multi-story building.

Reportedly, the incident took place after anti-national slogans were raised in the event. Two people got injured after a clash.

Police officials said that flag hoisting was organised at Kaveri Building. The clash occurred between two groups after raising patriotic slogans in retaliation of which anti-national slogans were pronounced intentionally.

Reportedly, one of the groups started pelting stones on another in response of which another group also attacked in which two people got injured. In the incidents, vehicles were also vandalised.

A team of police reacted immediately to the incident and controlled the situation. Further investigation in this matter is going on, the police official said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Administration violates Covid protocols in Jabalpur

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 12:33 AM IST