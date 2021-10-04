Madhya Pradesh: Two men held with smack worth Rs 6.5 lakh, motorcycle seized

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a major blow to narcotics trade, police arrested two people and seized 50gm smack worth Rs 6.5 lakh and a motorcycle on Sunday

Guna SP Rajeev Kumar Mishra said that the police were tipped off about two people from Fatehgarh were headed towards Guna on yellow coloured motor cycle (RJ 28 SX 4285) to deliver smack.

Acting on it, police station incharge Madan Mohan Malviya was asked to launch vehicle checking drive and nab the two. During checking drive at Sai Township Bhullanpura bypass, police saw two persons travelling on the motorcycle from the Maruti showroom’s side.

The duo was intercepted and during subsequent interrogation they identified themselves as Balkishan, 34, and Dilkhush, 19, of Niveri village in Fatehgarh.

The team also seized 50gm smack worth Rs 6.50 lakh from Balkishan. A case was registered against themselves under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:33 PM IST