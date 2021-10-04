Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi a district demand gains ground, will observe Maun Upwas till R-Day, announces Patidar

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Head of Kukshi District Banao Andolan and Mandate Government, Someshwar Patidar has shot off a letter addressed to Governor, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dhar collector to Kukshi SDM Panwar Navjeevan Vijay demanding that Kukshi be declared a district.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also handed over the letter on his arrival to Dhar. The demand to separate Kukshi tehsil and make it into a district was being raised for long.

"I will remain on Maun Upwas till Republic Day (112 days) in Maa Gayatri Mandir Kukshi from 9 am on October 7, (first day of Shardiya Navratri) for making Kukshi a district," Patidar said.

Patidar said that Kukshi was a big commercial centre in Indore division. It was also a major centre for agricultural produce market and industry. A civil hospital, government and private schools and colleges were also present there. Tribal and backward people would get more benefits from the district hospital, he added. Jail building had also been proposed, he further added.

Patidar requested residents, social and political organisations to support the movement for development of the region, leaving aside political gains and losses.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:55 AM IST