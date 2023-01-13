Madhya Pradesh: Two members of liquor smuggling inter-state gang arrested in Agar

FP Photo |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Soyat police of Agar-Malwa have arrested two men of an inter-state gang on charges of smuggling illicit liquor from Haryana to Gujarat via Rajasthan and seized 1000 litres of illicit liquor from them along with a vehicle. SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar during a press conference at the police control room said that the police received a tip-off about illicit liquor being smuggled through the village and intercepted a truck with registration number MH 48 AY 2303.

During the search, police seized the illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh hidden in two containers inside the vehicle and nabbed two smugglers. Soyat police sub-divisional officer Pallavi Shukla and SHO Laxman Singh Deora also rushed to spot. Those arrested have been identified as Rinku Singh Jat and Kuldeep Singh Jat, both residents of Dulhera village ofJhajjar district of Haryana state. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered. Agar SP has announced a reward for the police team. Further investigation is underway to nab other members of the gang.