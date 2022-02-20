Madhya Pradesh: Two killed while returning to Dewas from Ratlam

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unknown vehicle late Saturday night, a police official said, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Singawada while they were returning to Dewas from Ratlam, an official added.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Rathore, 30, and Vinod Dholpure, 28. Both of them were residents of Dewas and were working for a private firm.

According to reports, they had gone to Ratlam on an official tour. While returning, their car was hit by an unknown vehicle from behind. The car overturned and both of them suffered severe injuries.

Acting on information, a police team rushed to the spot and took them to the district hospital where they died.

The police said that a case had been registered against an unidentified vehicle. The bodies have been handed over to family members after an autopsy, police said.

