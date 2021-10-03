Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, five injured in road mishap

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died and five others sustained injuries after the pick-up van they were travelling in, was hit by a truck in Dhar district on Sunday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, where the condition of all is said to be out of danger.

The incident occurred near Amka-jhamka temple in Amjhera on Manawar road. According to information, at least 10 persons were travelling in the pick-up van. They were going to a farmland in Amjhera from Jirabad for reaping the crops.

The police said that two people had died on the spot. The villagers rushed the injured to hospital, police said, adding that a case has been registered against the truck driver.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 11:55 AM IST