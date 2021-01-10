Madhya Pradesh: Two killed as unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle in Jhabua

Jhabua: Two persons were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Vasnu Damar (26) and Manoj Damar (26) were returning to their native Chhayan village, said Petlawad police station incharge Sanjay Rawat.

"An unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Khoria village on Thandla road, about 55 kilometres from the district headquarters. Manoj died on the spot while Vasnu succumbed at the Petlawad health centre," he said.

A case was registered under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions and efforts were on to nab the accused driver, the official said.