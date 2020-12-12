Madhya Pradesh: 45-year-old man found dead on Indore’s Shanti Path Road, police begin investigation to know cause of death

Indore: A man, who left from his work place, was found dead in MG Road area on Saturday. An injury mark was found on his body. The police believed that he died after he fell on the road while returning home. The exact reason of his death will be known only after autopsy report.

MG Road police station incharge DVS Nagar said IMC employees spotted the body near Lokhande bridge on Shantipath Road at 7 am. Police team reached the spot and identified the deceased as 45-year-old Dharmendra Mandhele, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar. He was an employee at a printing press in Malharganj area.