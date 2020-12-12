Madhya Pradesh: 45-year-old man found dead on Indore’s Shanti Path Road, police begin investigation to know cause of death

Indore: A man, who left from his work place, was found dead in MG Road area on Saturday. An injury mark was found on his body. The police believed that he died after he fell on the road while returning home. The exact reason of his death will be known only after autopsy report.
MG Road police station incharge DVS Nagar said IMC employees spotted the body near Lokhande bridge on Shantipath Road at 7 am. Police team reached the spot and identified the deceased as 45-year-old Dharmendra Mandhele, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar. He was an employee at a printing press in Malharganj area.
His jacket was found removed and an injury mark was also found. It is believed that he might have stopped on the way and removed the jacket after which he fell on the road and died as no other injury mark was found on his body.
Dharmendra’s co- workers told police that he left for home from office at 8.30 pm on Friday. After that his family members contacted his work place. The family members also searched him but in vain.
Elderly man from Jhabua found dead: MG Road police found another man dead on Saturday morning. The deceased was from Jhabua and he is believed to have died due to exposure to cold. The autopsy report is awaited. TI Nagar said his Aadhaar card was recovered and he has been identified as Shambhu Singh, 60, a resident of Petlawad in Jhabua district. He was found dead on a footpath. No external injury mark was found on his body. Investigation is on to know the reason of his death.
