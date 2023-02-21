e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two injured as group clash reported in Agar district

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Representative Image
Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A group clash was reported in the nearby Rojani village of Agar district after groups entered into a dispute over organising a procession under the ongoing fortnight celebration of Ravidas Jayanti.

Two persons including Shyamlal Rathore and Ajay Rathore were injured in the clash as police registered an FIR against as many as 17 people under relevant sections of IPC for assault and attempt to murder as well SC-ST Act.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday late evening in Rojani village when people from the scheduled caste marched through the village to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti fortnight. Then, after the procession had concluded peacefully, there was a disagreement.

After the incident, the injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

FIR against 17

On the complaint of complainant Mukesh Rathore, 25, a resident of Rojani village, police booked Natwar Singh, Prem Singh, Vijender Singh, Shankar Singh, Sumer Singh, Narendra Singh, Dheerap Singh, Devendra Singh, Lakhan Singh, Toofan Singh, Rajpal Singh, Soudan Singh and others.

After the incident, slogans and protests were held at the police station for a long time by the people demanding stern action against the accused.

Madhya Pradesh: Three killed after tractor-trolley hits motorbike in Ratlam
