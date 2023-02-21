Madhya Pradesh: Two injured as group clash reported in Agar district

Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A group clash was reported in the nearby Rojani village of Agar district after groups entered into a dispute over organising a procession under the ongoing fortnight celebration of Ravidas Jayanti.

Two persons including Shyamlal Rathore and Ajay Rathore were injured in the clash as police registered an FIR against as many as 17 people under relevant sections of IPC for assault and attempt to murder as well SC-ST Act.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday late evening in Rojani village when people from the scheduled caste marched through the village to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti fortnight. Then, after the procession had concluded peacefully, there was a disagreement.

After the incident, the injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

FIR against 17

On the complaint of complainant Mukesh Rathore, 25, a resident of Rojani village, police booked Natwar Singh, Prem Singh, Vijender Singh, Shankar Singh, Sumer Singh, Narendra Singh, Dheerap Singh, Devendra Singh, Lakhan Singh, Toofan Singh, Rajpal Singh, Soudan Singh and others.

After the incident, slogans and protests were held at the police station for a long time by the people demanding stern action against the accused.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)