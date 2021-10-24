Madhya Pradesh: Two held, liquor worth Rs 35 lakh seized

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, liquor worth Rs 35 lakh was seized and two persons were arrested in Daloda village in Mandsaur district on Friday night.

Daloda police station in-charge Sanjeev Singh Parihar said the seizure was made when contractor and his workers were transferring 424 boxes of Indian made foreign liquor from a truck to a godown which belongs to liquor contractor Manish Jaat.

Truck driver Vazir Khan from Jaora and Sachin Dixit from Firozabad were arrested while accused Nilesh Sharma, who hails from Gwalior, is on run.

Contractor Manish Jaat has been booked.

The contractor has failed to furnish any documents for the seized liquor.

Police suspect that the contractor is involved in liquor smuggling racket.

